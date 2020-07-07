The Government of Grenada is cognisant of the many Grenadian nationals abroad wishing to return to Grenada, as well as others who are eager to visit our shores.

As the pandemic has worsened in major source markets, such as the United States, the government has put in place additional safety measures to ensure that we protect the health of Grenadians at home, and that we continue to successfully guard against the virus on our shores.

In view of this, the initial 1 July date indicated for the commercial reopening of Grenada’s borders had to be postponed because of the heightened risks seen in some major source markets. We also had to secure our domestic capacity to mitigate against any increased spread of the virus resulting from incoming passengers.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has been in contact with the management of the airlines and other stakeholders, as we plan for a smooth and secure process, when borders are eventually reopened. Flights and schedules will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

The reopening process takes into consideration the health risks possibly posed by passengers coming from different regions of the world.

Countries will be categorised as Low, Medium or High risk, for the purposes of entry requirements to Grenada.

From 15 July 2020, the airport will accept commercial flights from countries across the Caribbean region, viewed as Low risk.

From 1 August, the airport will accept international flights, from countries listed as Medium risk, such as Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries in the European Union.

Only chartered flights will be accommodated from all other countries not mentioned, until further notice.

Grenadian Nationals and visitors wishing to charter a flight from any country, in the interim, must do so through a private entity. Government has accepted a proposal from Caribbean International Trade Inc., to manage all the logistics of this engagement, including the verification of the health and testing requirements, and quarantine accommodations.

Grenada’s diplomatic missions abroad will continue to provide information, document requests, and keep a database of Nationals and anyone seeking to travel to Grenada, but the missions will direct everyone to the managing agency for all coordination of chartered flights, such as bookings and requirements for entry.

All information related to health, testing and quarantine entry requirements for travel can be obtained through Grenada’s diplomatic missions and tourism offices abroad; as well as from Caribbean International Trade Inc. at email: [email protected] and telephone numbers: 349 379-1922 or 473 415-0551.

Information can also be found on the Ministry of Health’s website https://covid19.gov.gd.

The Government of Grenada continues to encourage everyone to exercise extreme vigilance in daily activities, so as to safeguard health and save lives during this pandemic.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.