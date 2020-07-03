The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists that Maloney Street (Town of St George) will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, 5 July 2020 between 9 am and 3 pm.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

