Two traffic checks on Sunday, 19 July 2020 resulted in the arrest of 13 persons, the ticketing of 180 persons and the impounding of 4 motorcycles.

Of the 13 drivers arrested, 11 were charged for the offence of driving without a driver’s licence. Four motorcycles were impounded resulting in each person being charged for using an uninsured motor vehicle.

117 of the tickets issued were for failing to wear a seat belt, 9 for the offence of speeding and 27 for defective tyres.

Approximately 500 vehicles were checked along the Eastern and Western Main Roads.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.