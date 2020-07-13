Youth workers in Grenada, are among regional colleagues, who participated in a Management and Leadership Training Capacity Development Programme for Youth Workers.

The training, facilitated by the National Youth Agency and the Commonwealth Secretariat, runs from 9-28 July. It seeks to increase the understanding of Positive Youth Development (PYD) features, concepts and approaches that can be applied by Youth Workers, in their job functions. The training is conducted virtually via Zoom.

During the official opening on Thursday, Permanent Secretary, with responsibility for Youth Development, Norman Gilbert, said the activity is one of many that can support the youth development sector to move towards professionalisation of a recognised profession. “This training is will highlight the power of partnerships, especially with relevant stakeholders as we discuss and pull knowledge and experience together to address the challenges of youth”.

Minister with responsibility for Youth Development, Hon. Kate Lewis, told youth officers who were part of the virtual launch that the training comes at a very opportune time. “The Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture & the Arts is pleased to be collaborating with the Commonwealth Secretariat to offer tailored courses for practicing youth workers and civil servants. This training could not have been timelier than it is as the world embraces the challenges of Covid-19 and the opportunities that it presents.”

The National Youth Agency (NYA) is the professional body for youth work in the United Kingdom. However, it is also responsible for setting quality standards for youth work across Commonwealth countries.

Head of Social Policy Development at The Commonwealth Secretariat, Layne Robinson, said the collaboration speaks volumes towards the advancement of youth work across the region. “The commonwealth is very pleased to have been working with Grenada and the NYA by extension towards this important series. This series will build on our existing work to make the education and training of youth workers a priority in departments and ministries of youth.”

Ministry of Youth Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.