Forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport are currently monitoring Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic just after 9 am this morning.

The tropical system is located at latitude 9.9° North and Longitude 43.6° West, about 1073 miles east south-east of Grenada.

With maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, present movement is West North West or 285 degrees at 14 mph with minimum central pressure 1000mb.

Additional strengthening is forecast and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday. The system is forecast to pass through our area on Saturday morning.

There is a relatively high chance of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and battering waves as the system propagates across the islands.

The Meteorological Service will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo and update the public in a timely manner.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) uses this opportunity to remind citizens to review family emergency plans, in keeping with the regulations established for Covid-19.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

