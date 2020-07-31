The implementation of a ‘Ridge to Reef’ approach to protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystems functions within and around protected areas in Grenada is requesting quotations for the supply of Commercial Audio/Visual Electronic Equipment to support the enhance management of protected areas within Grenada.

An itemised list of required equipment will be provided upon request to [email protected] by 5 pm on Friday, 7 August 2020. All RfQs must include the subject line “RFQ Commercial Audio/Visual Electronic Equipment.”

