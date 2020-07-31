The implementation of a ‘Ridge to Reef’ approach to protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystems functions within and around protected areas in Grenada is requesting quotations for the supply of Marine Equipment to support the enhance management of protected areas within Grenada.

An itemised list of required equipment will be provided upon request to [email protected] by 5 pm on Friday, 7 August 2020. All RfQs must include the subject line “RFQ Marine Equipment.”

UNDP

