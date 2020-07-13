The UNDP Grenada Project Coordinating Unit (PCU) seeks to recruit a local Technical Specialist for Gender Mainstreaming (TS-GM) with excellent skills in project design with gender-based methodologies. The duties will be diverse and multi-faceted; therefore, excellent professional skills are vital for this role.

The successful candidate must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and must be able to adapt to the changing needs of the programmes and projects. To ensure success, the Technical Specialist – Gender Mainstreaming must be flexible, organised, and self-motivated.

Background

Under the direct supervision of the Coordinator, the Technical Specialist for Gender Mainstreaming (TS-GM) will contribute their professional expertise in project design, implementation, monitoring, and learning. The TS-GM, working closely with the Gender Focal Point, will ensure the seamless integration of a human rights-based, gender-responsive, and interdisciplinary approach to their work that maximises sustainable development gains and minimises adverse environmental and social impacts.

The TS-GM will work within the context of ongoing Projects within the Grenada Unit and will be primarily responsible for providing high-quality technical advice, research, as well as knowledge and capacity development services for the Project. S/he will work with governments, inter-governmental organisations, UN agencies, NGOs, donors, and the private sector to achieve the intended programmatic objectives and outcomes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Summary of Key Functions:

Design, Implementation, and Monitoring:

Ensure, with the PCU, a gender-responsive and human rights-based approach to the design and implementation of all project interventions, including working with project partners.

Support the development of research and monitoring tools which capture disaggregated information on various population and vulnerable groups, including by age, gender, ethnic group, income, disability, etc. as relevant.

Collaborate on research surrounding the most vulnerable segments of the population in the beneficiary countries.

Provide technical guidance to beneficiary countries in the articulation and prioritisation of gender-responsive resilience and recovery actions.

Support the design, implementation, and monitoring of in-country interventions using an integrated systems-based approach, with emphasis on supporting the most vulnerable, addressing structural barriers to equity, testing hypotheses, rapid learning and iteration, and scalable solutions.

Identify and engage champions and key stakeholders, including civil society, private sector, sub-national and regional partners involved in relevant research and activities.

Contribute to procurement processes, including developing technical specifications and scopes of work, conducting evaluations, and supporting contract monitoring.

Identify and explore possible areas of strategic collaboration and shared knowledge management within the UNDP programme and with other development actors.

Maintain a strategic understanding of, and engagement with, the substantive technical issues, institutions, and processes around social inequalities and environment within the countries served. Including developing strategic partnerships with other agencies, NGOs, the private sector, and scientific institutions, etc. as they relate to advancing critical elements of the planning and implementation process.

Development Impact:

Lead the integration of the Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) methodology in planning, monitoring, and implementation, and ensure strong capacities to apply it within the team.

Leverage existing results and solutions at the national and regional levels to deliver tangible and measurable results in target sectors.

Ensure a cross-sector and interdisciplinary approach to developing and testing solutions, including analysis of opportunities and risks relating to natural resources, climate, natural hazards, and socioeconomic development concerns.

Support refinement and monitoring of results frameworks at the country and project level, with the alignment of baselines, targets, indicators, and work plans.

Use participatory approaches to design and implement monitoring plans, including data collection methods and methodologies to measure causality and intervention impact, participatory and evidence-based monitoring, and evaluation (M&E) methods to promote ownership and measure change among target groups.

Learning and Knowledge Management:

Design and deliver the capacity building to develop/enhance skills in-country for long-term application of tools and approaches provided through programming.

Evaluate, capture, codify, and synthesise lessons and stimulate the uptake of best practices and knowledge, including the development of knowledge materials as relevant.

With the team, identify and support the transfer of successful models, approaches, and solutions to the wider portfolio and the global UNDP knowledge network.

Functional Competencies: Gender Issues and Analysis

Knowledge of gender issues and the ability to apply to strategic and/or practical situations, including analysis of projects from a gender perspective.

Knowledge of climate change concepts, frameworks, risk management, and principles and ability to apply to strategic and/or practical situations.

Ability to use a systematic approach to adapt, control, and effect change management.

Exercise skills and knowledge independently, demonstrating the ability to manage self and team responsibilities, in the area of work.

Ability to manage multiple stakeholders and balance often contradictory expectations, building, and maintaining relationships.

Ability to effectively communicate intensions and requirements to internal and external stakeholders.

Required Skills and Experience

Education:

Master’s degree or equivalent in gender equity/studies, poverty reduction, international policy, sustainable development, social sciences, or a related field.

Experience:

5 years of experience addressing issues specific to Caribbean SIDS surrounding gender equity and climate change vulnerability, risk and inequity, or other related development issues. Or an additional 2 years in the absence of a master’s degree.

4 years of experience in gender equity analysis in relevant areas such as gender-responsive policy analysis and inter-sectoral approaches, strategic planning, and gender equity advocacy to national and other partners, strengthening institutional capacities.

Experience in developing and implementing participatory research approaches, and in quantitative and qualitative research methods. Evidence of published work is an asset.

High level of competency and experience in results-based management, including project design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

Experience developing and delivering training on gender equity and analysis.

Sound understanding of national and local development planning processes in the Caribbean.

Previous work experience in a UN organisation is an asset.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICANTS

To apply for this position, please submit your motivation letter and CV to [email protected] by 5 pm on Monday, 27 July 2020.

