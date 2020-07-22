The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds.

We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)

Job Subcategory: Estates

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities):

Main purpose of job:

To support the efficient and effective day-to-day operation of the new British High Commission. This includes acting as Personal Assistant to the Resident British Commissioner, managing the office and residence estate and maintenance, managing Commission’s budgets and finances, managing official transport (including oversight line management of the BHC’s driver/labourer), carrying out the essential administration of protocol duties and providing general office administration tasks.

Roles and responsibilities/what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?

Effective management of the Resident British Commissioner’s diary.

Helping organise meetings and events to promote the High Commission’s objectives.

Ensuring the High Commission has an effective official transport service.

Building and maintaining excellent relationships to ensure the efficient running of the High Commission, including with the local authorities.

Dispatch and receipt of the diplomatic bag.

Under the guidance of the Corporate Service team in Bridgetown, to ensure the High Commission’s estate is maintained and repaired in accordance with best practice.

Under the guidance of the CS team in Bridgetown, to ensure the High Commission’s budget operates with maximum financial efficiency and that finances are handled in accordance with best practice.

Supporting the Political and Project Manager on social media and high profile visitors.

Additional administrative tasks as directed.

Prompt and accurate responses to correspondence.

Essential qualifications, skills and experience.

Essential on arrival:

As we are a new mission the successful candidate must be flexible, pragmatic, and prepared to react positively to change and ready to try new ways of working.

Excellent organisational and problem-solving skills, and a calmness under pressure.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, and Teams.

Minimum of 11 years of education.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

Desirable:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a British or international environment would be an advantage.

Required competencies:

Collaborating and Partnering, Delivering Value for Money, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace

Application deadline: 29 July 2020

Grade: A2 (L)

Type of Position: Full-time

Working hours per week: 36

Region: North America, Caribbean and British Overseas Territories

Country/Territory: Grenada

Location (City): St George’s

Type of Post: British Embassy

Number of vacancies: 1

Starting yearly salary: $53,805 (Eastern Caribbean dollars)

Start Date: 24 August 2020

Other benefits and conditions of employment: Completion of our internal induction programme, which may include travel to Barbados within the first month.

Additional information

Working patterns: The standard working hours are 0745-1600hrs Monday to Thursday and 0800-1300hrs Friday.

However, the nature of the High Commission and this role means the successful candidate must be prepared to work flexibly within the total core hours per week (totalling 38 hrs including breaks). This will likely mean some evening work each week and occasional weekend work. Overtime or time off in lieu will be granted for any additional hours worked.

The UK is currently expanding its diplomatic network with 12 new missions, which includes opening a new High Commission in St George’s. This is an exciting opportunity to be in the heart of the small team that is newly established. As we set to develop our new High Commission, we need staff with a “can do” and flexible attitude to ensure our success. This flexibility means that the nature of the role may change slightly as the High Commission establishes itself. A customer focussed team player with an understanding of basic finance, you will ensure that the office runs smoothly on a daily basis enabling the British High Commission to achieve its objectives.

The FCO and our overseas network is recognised as a good employer, with a robust, fair and transparent performance management and appraisal system to which staff bonuses are linked. We have a good learning and development and organisational culture. We treat people with respect and equality and have a policy of zero tolerance for any form of discrimination, bullying, or harassment.

All applicants must be legally able to work in Grenada with the correct visa/status or work permit. Staff members recruited locally by the British High Commission are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law.

Employees who are not eligible to pay local income tax: e.g. certain third-country nationals and spouses/partners of UK diplomats will have their salaries abated by an equivalent amount. We will conduct checks of references and security clearances. No accommodation or relocation expenses are payable in connection with this position.

Please note that: any questions you may have about this position will only be answered during interview, incomplete applications will not be taken into consideration, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted (consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us 3 weeks after the closing date).

We expect interviews to be held in August.

