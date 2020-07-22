The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Daniel Don Williams, a 20-year-old, Labourer of Mt Horne, St Andrew.

Williams is wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Grenville in relation to the offences of Burglary, Attempted Robbery and Causing Harm. He is 5 feet 6 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Daniel Williams or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grenville Police Station 442-7224, 438-3456/7, Criminal Investigations Department at 440-3921, police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: Williams may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.