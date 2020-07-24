The villages of Grand Anse Valley and Mont Tout, St George were combed by Youth Officers and their assistants attached to the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts as part of their community mapping initiative.

The Community Mapping initiative undertaken by the officers is aimed at highlighting people, physical structures, organisations and institutions that can be utilised in the creation and implementation of meaningful service projects in the communities.

Team Leader, Richard Jeurakhan, said the data collection process is integral towards the overall planning process by the ministry. “We canvassed the community where we established linkages with essential persons including police officers, nurses and religious leaders so they will act as point persons.”

Youth Officer, Lauria Alexander, said the responses were great from the residents and pointed out that the issue of drug use, is one that plagues the community. “Based on our interaction with community members, drug abuse was one of the main issues affecting the community so we will be specifically targeting that area of concern.”

The Grand Anse Open Bible Standard Church was also a key stakeholder throughout the mapping process. However, Pastor Raphael Ettiene, said it has been a challenging but rewarding experience, working with young persons within these communities. “We have been creating different areas of youth ministry but to get the young people, they are rebellious however we try to reach them personally which has been one of the most effective outreach measure.”

Community mapping is considered the most vital tool for the Youth Officers in order to help the ministry achieve its goals and objectives.

