by Linda Straker

Cuthbert Peters Memorial Scholarship Fund 2020 assistance totalled EC$10,000

Fund founded by Anslem Peters, son of deceased Cuthbert Peters

Student commitment is to maintain an average grade point of 75 and above

Despite the negative financial impact that Covid-19 is having on many organisations that depend on support from individuals, the students receiving support from the Cuthbert Peters Memorial (CPM) Scholarship Fund were last Friday presented with their annual assistance which totalled EC$10,000.

Founded by Anslem Peters, son of deceased Cuthbert Peters, the scholarship assists successful students in the CPEA examination who are moving to secondary schools and need the assistance to ensure that they do not drop out because of financial constraints.

“Your only commitment to the main sponsor and the scholarship committee is to maintain an average grade point of 75 and above,” committee member, Lauriston Hosten, reminded the existing students and informed 2 new students in a ceremony last Friday.

Held at the St Peter’s Roman Catholic School, the ceremony brought all the students together to receive their financial contribution and to listen to remarks from the main sponsor, as well as a motivational speech from guest speaker, Carnice Modeste.

Speaking to the students via video, Peters who was unable to be in Grenada because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, urged the recipients to focus on achieving high educational goals. “Your education is your riches,” he told them.

In her motivational and inspiring message to the students, Modeste, who also has her own scholarship fund for students, appealed to the CPM recipients “to make Mr Peters proud.”

Explaining to the students that Peters is the main sponsor, Modeste explained that where other scholarship programmes like the one she operates have big fundraising events, Mr Peters is the main sponsor for the fund which is named after and in memory of, his father.

Speaking on the topic; “Attitude makes the Difference,” Modeste told the students that it’s okay to be different in a positive way because it will put them in a positive spotlight. “So, go ahead be different in a positive way, focus on your education and achieve your goal,” she said.

The students who attended primary schools in the parish of St John will be or are attending secondary schools located in either St John or St George. The children presently in the programme are: Kenisha Patterson, Johnicia Charles, Jahvon Modeste, Deandra Vincent, Carolyn Fletcher and Beth Dharangti. Students leaving the programme and moving on to the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) are Kimon Sanderson, Tamisha Mitchell and Shamona Ghatt.

The new students received EC$1,500 each. The students continuing in the programme received EC$1,300 while the TAMCC students received special support of EC$600 each.

All the students expressed appreciation for the financial support.

