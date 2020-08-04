ARRANGEMENT OF REGULATIONS
- Citation
- Amendment of regulation 2 of principal Regulations
GRENADA
STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS NO. 46 OF 2020
In exercise of the powers conferred under section 4 of the Emergency Powers Act, Chapter 88 for the purposes of section 17 of the Constitution, the Cabinet of Grenada makes the following regulations–
(Gazetted 6th July, 2020).
1. Citation. These Regulations may be cited as the
EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) (NO. 15) (AMENDMENT) (NO. 4) REGULATIONS, 2020
and shall be read as one with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 15) Regulations, 2020, SRO No. 46 of 2020 hereinafter referred to as the “principal Regulations”.
2. Amendment of regulation 2 of principal Regulations. Regulation 2 of the principal Regulations is amended in subregulation (1) by deleting the number “5th” and substituting therefor the number “19th”.
Made this 4th day of August, 2020.
KIM FREDERICK
Secretary to the Cabinet (Ag.).
