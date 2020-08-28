On Tuesday, 25 August 2020, Ariza Credit Union made its annual contribution to the Grenada Community Development Agency (GRENCODA) in the amount of $20,000 towards the agency’s flagship Student Assistance Programme (SAP).

The SAP programme provides assistance in covering tuition, uniform, transportation, and other school related expenses. The programme also offers counselling sessions for parents and students alike. These sessions will greatly assist the families with coping amid the changes with the new blended education system and introduction of new technologies and other challenges.

Edwin Francis, Marketing Manager at Ariza Credit Union, presented the organisation with the cheque on Tuesday at its Annual Orientation Ceremony. Also representing the Credit Union was Merryl Baptiste-Lord, Chairman of the Ariza Scholarship Committee, who addressed the students and parents of the Student Assistance Programme.

Baptiste-Lord in her address encouraged the parents to lead by example and encouraged the students to prepare for the new blended (virtual and in classroom) education experience. She explained that “…though there may be challenges in your personal and school life, what matters most, is how you choose to respond.”

Ariza was built on the philosophy of people helping people and concern for community. At Ariza, the holistic development of each member is of paramount importance and that is evident by the credit union’s contribution to youth advancement and community improvement programmes annually through its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Ariza Credit Union continues to provide guidance to its members to make prudent financial decisions and to live a holistically fulfilling life with its Wellness Series which focuses on mental, physical, and financial wellness. It is the credit union’s belief that this initiative can help guide individuals through uncertain periods and help them achieve financial freedom.

For more information on our upcoming initiatives visit our Facebook, Youtube and Instagram pages.

Ariza Credit Union

