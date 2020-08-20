The public is advised that after careful consideration and analysis of the current threat and risk of Covid-19 transmission in the Commonwealth of Canada, the Ministry of Health, Grenada, has taken the decision to place Canada in its Low-Risk Travel Category/Zone.

The decision is based on the fact that Canada has had around 14 cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. Countries in the low-risk category are those that have less than 20 cases per 100,000 population, therefore, health officials felt that in keeping with our local protocols, this change has become necessary.

This means that returning nationals and visitors from Canada are expected to present a negative PCR test result taken no more than 7 days before travel to Grenada, but are not required to be quarantined upon arrival. All passengers will be required to present a completed health declaration form, a waiver of liability agreement form and a public health locator form upon arrival. In the event that it is thought necessary to do a PCR Test on arrival, the passenger will be quarantined in a government approved facility until the result is available and shows negative.

This advice is being kept under constant review. Travel disruption is still possible and national control measures may be brought in with little notice, therefore all concerned are encouraged to continue to check our travel guidance and advisories.

The Ministry of Health advises and encourages citizens to adhere to all Covid-19 safety guidelines and protocols and to continue the practice of hand and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette.

GIS

