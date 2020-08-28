Zain Mc Farlene, a 16-year-old 100 and 200 metre sprinter from Bishop’s College, Carriacou, was awarded a 3-year, full time scholarship by the Jamaica College to undertake studies in athletics, an initiative organised by the Grenada Sports and Wellbeing Foundation (GSWF).

The announcement was made during Grenada’s recent meeting of the House of Representatives in Parliament by Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart.

Minister Maturine-Stewart stated that the Jamaica College is identified as one of the leading colleges in the region, in the area of athletics, and she is delighted for Zain’s enrollment.

The scholarship includes full payment of school fees, accommodation including meals and laundry services, books and uniform and medical support for all track injuries, including nutritional supplements.

Minister Stewart singled out the efforts made by the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Centre and Founder of the GSWF, Trevor Mc Intosh, in recent times, in restoring hope and providing another opportunity for Mc Farlene.

In an interview, Mc Farlene extended his gratitude to all those who have played their part in his development. He said that having risen out of poverty, he determined to get good grades, as he believes the combination of education and sports is vital in being successful in any sporting career.

A few weeks ago, Mc Farlene ran a personal best of 10.78 seconds in the 100-metre dash at the 2020 Grenada Athletic Association Developmental Meet. Founder of the GSWF, Trevor Mc Intosh, said that he has no doubt that Mc Farlene will be a successful athlete, once he stays on path with the high level of determination and interest he has in the sport.

Upon his enrollment, Mc Farlene is expected to join the Jamaica College Track Team, which is sponsored by Puma. He will also be provided with a full supply of athletic equipment.

GIS

