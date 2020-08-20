Relative to an earlier release of a seizure of arms and ammunition recovered during police operations today, Thursday, 20 August 2020, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested and charged Elon Francis, a 32-year-old Steel Bender of Grand Mal, St George; and Mario Griffith, 30 years, Businessman of Morne Jaloux, St George.

Griffith was arrested and charged for Possession of Ammunition and granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one surety. Elon Francis was arrested and charged for Possession of Firearms and Ammunition and will make his first court appearance on Friday, 21 August 2020.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

