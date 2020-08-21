On 20 August, a handover ceremony was held at Chinese Embassy in Grenada.

H E Dr Zhao Yongchen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada handed over 2 sets of greenhouses to Honourable Yolande Bain-Horsford, Minister for Agriculture and Lands of Grenada at the ceremony. The 2 greenhouses with 20 metres in length and 8 metres in width will be installed in Mirabeau propagation station.

H E Ambassador Zhao Yongchen said that agriculture is an essential area of bilateral cooperation. The China-Aid Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project has been carried out for 15 years and has made sound contribution to Grenada’s agriculture development. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese government has donated agricultural machinery and greenhouses to Grenada to help resume agricultural production and safeguard farmers’ livelihood. The assistance from China to Grenada is comprehensive and covers various fields. At the critical moment in the fight against the pandemic, the Chinese government and companies extended helping hands to Grenada and donated batches of medical supplies. Assistance is also rendered in housing, sports, transportation and human resources capacity building, etc.

In the spirit of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Chinese government and people have been promoting China-Grenada, China-Caribbean, and China-Latin America cooperation and have achieved fruitful results. China is willing to deepen the bilateral cooperation in various fields under the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative and boost the economic and social development of Grenada.

Hon. Minister Yolande Bain-Horsford expressed her appreciation to the Chinese government and people for the constant assistance extended to Grenada’s agricultural development. She said that the Grenadian government has adopted a stimulus package to help farmers resume production and ensure food and nutrition security. The 2 greenhouses will boost agriculture development and enhance climate resilience. She is confident in the prospect of bilateral cooperation in agriculture and is committed to extending the scope of cooperation for greater achievement.

Chinese Embassy Grenada

