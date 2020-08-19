The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation will commence emergency work on the Laborie Road.

In that regard, the Laborie Road will be closed from Saturday, 22 August 2020 to facilitate construction work of a culvert.

The general public is advised that the work is planned for one month.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

For further information, please contact:

Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected] ;

; Najar Andall, Chief Technical Officer at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected]

Ministry of Infrastructure Development

