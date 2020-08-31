The Environmental Health Department in the Ministry of Health informs the general public that due to the surge in the mosquito index on the island of Carriacou, fogging will commence in Carriacou and Petite Martinique as of Tuesday, 1 September 2020.

Schools will be targeted first, following which the fogging teams will go into the communities.

A schedule will follow with dates and times for each community.

The public is urged to take the necessary measures to ensure the success of this process.

GIS

