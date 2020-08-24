Suitably qualified persons are invited to apply to fill the part-time post of Environmental, Social, Health, and Safety Specialist at the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) headquartered in St Kitts.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A degree in Environmental Science or related area is preferred;

Minimum 5 years’ experience working in the environmental field, ideally in a position that also included exposure to the financial services industry.

APPLICATIONS

Full details of the job opportunity, guidelines for the submission of applications and general information about the ECPCGC may be obtained from / following link:

https://bit.ly/3gLZSQQ

ABOUT THE ECPCGC

Six member states of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union have joined together to establish the the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECPCGC) under the guidance of the World Bank. Five of the countries are borrowing money from the World Bank to capitalize the ECPCPCGC. The sixth nation is using existing funds to contribute to the USD12 million capitalization of the scheme. The ECPCGC headquarters will be in Basseterre, Saint Kitts.

Key Personnel

The following are key organizational staff that you may contact regarding any questions as you prepare your proposal:

Bernard Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, 869-466-8251, [email protected]

Carmen Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, 869-466-8251, [email protected]

ECPCGC

