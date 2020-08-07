The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) categorically denies the information contained in a purported “police media release” currently in circulation saying that there has been a Change in the Carnival Regulations.

The RGPF is informing the general public that the claim is false; the Royal Grenada Police Force had not issued the purported bulletin.

The “purported media release” which shows a publication date of 6 August 2020 and shared on various social media platforms claims that the police have granted permission for carnival-like activities within communities from 5 am until 11 am during the period 9-11 August 2020.

The Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to remind the public that carnival-like activities have been suspended due to the cancellation of Carnival 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

