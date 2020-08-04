The Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC), in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) No. 29 of 2015, attaches its FROC 2019 Annual Report.

The FROC’s first two reports covered the fiscal years 2016 and 2017 and were submitted to the Clerk of Parliament on 21 November 2017 and 30 April 2018 respectively. The 2018 Report was submitted on 30 April 2019.

As required under the FRA, this report reviews the government’s fiscal and debt performance in 2019 through the lenses of the FRA, and is based on the data provided by, and discussions with, the Macroeconomic Policy Unit (MPU). It assesses compliance with the rules and targets enshrined in law and provides insights and recommendations where there are variances between the actual and targeted performance of government.

Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee

