Flavour foods with local fresh seasoning and spices, it’s the healthier choice.

Our locally grown seasoning and spices are low in calories, fat and sodium and contain no cholesterol. Seasoning includes chive and thyme, rosemary, parsley, shadow benny, garlic, among others and spices would include nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, ginger and turmeric. Our local seasonings and spices are an important part of food preparation because they enhance flavour and colour while adding some nutritive value to our food. We can put this guideline into practice by using locally grown seasonings when preparing chicken, fish, pork and wild meat instead of packaged seasonings that are high in sodium and additives.

Our local spices add great flavour to our food, desserts and drinks. Take nutmeg, for example, it can be sprinkled over porridges, added to punches, smoothies, cakes and buns. A little nutmeg in warm milk eases sleeplessness. Instead of using packaged tea bags, try adding some ginger or cinnamon to your tea. A little clove in your tea can help with vomiting, diarrhoea, intestinal gas or stomach ache and turmeric helps fight infection. Bay leaf adds great taste to stews, soups, meats and gravies.

The following tips will help you put this guideline into practice:

Buy or grow local seasonings.

Use lemon juice instead of salt when preparing meats.

Use turmeric instead of curry to make tea or add to drinks or veggies.

Make your own seasoning by blending herbs and spices. Place in the fridge for your convenience.

Your herbs will last longer if they are dried and stored in air-tight containers.

Studies suggest that increased consumption of plant foods like ginger decreases the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and overall mortality while promoting a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy and overall lower weight.

Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.