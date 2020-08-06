Grenada Bureau of Standards is inviting qualified persons to apply the post of Technical Officer: Conformity Assessment.
Main Roles and Responsibilities
- Conducting of microbiological and chemical assessment of food products to determine conformity to national standards
- Operating and maintaining standard laboratory equipment
- Reviewing of reports, test results and other documentation produced and used by the Laboratory
- Assisting with research relevant to technological and technical developments
- Assisting with the development and implementation of certification schemes for applicable technical regulations
- Assisting with the facilitation of training programmes
Qualifications and Experience
- University degree in one or more of the scientific disciplines covered by the work of the Bureau, e.g., Natural Science, Food Science, Chemistry, etc. plus a minimum of 3 years of scientific experience
- Experience in the preparation, selection or application of standards, or preparedness to undergo training in standards work is essential;
- Some operating experience with managerial disciplines particularly quality management, and the supervision of staff (2 years preferably).
The deadline for applications is 17 August 2020, and should be addressed to:
Director
Grenada Bureau of Standards
P O Box 2036, Queen’s Park
St George’s
Applications can also be emailed to [email protected]
