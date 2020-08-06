Grenada Bureau of Standards is inviting qualified persons to apply the post of Technical Officer: Conformity Assessment.

Main Roles and Responsibilities

Conducting of microbiological and chemical assessment of food products to determine conformity to national standards Operating and maintaining standard laboratory equipment Reviewing of reports, test results and other documentation produced and used by the Laboratory Assisting with research relevant to technological and technical developments Assisting with the development and implementation of certification schemes for applicable technical regulations Assisting with the facilitation of training programmes

Qualifications and Experience

University degree in one or more of the scientific disciplines covered by the work of the Bureau, e.g., Natural Science, Food Science, Chemistry, etc. plus a minimum of 3 years of scientific experience

Experience in the preparation, selection or application of standards, or preparedness to undergo training in standards work is essential;

Some operating experience with managerial disciplines particularly quality management, and the supervision of staff (2 years preferably).

The deadline for applications is 17 August 2020, and should be addressed to:

Director

Grenada Bureau of Standards

P O Box 2036, Queen’s Park

St George’s

Applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

