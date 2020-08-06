The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Implementation has awarded a contract to Hanover Construction Company Ltd. in the amount of EC$46.8 million for implementation of the Grenada Agriculture Feeder Roads Project.

The following roads will be reconstructed.

Bailles Bacolet to La Pastora Road, St David’s Claboney Road, St Andrew’s Munich to Bacolet Bridge, St Andrew’s Morne Delice to Old Westerhall Road, St David’s La Borie Road, St George Willis to Constantine including 2 bridges, St George St George’s Estate Road, St George Concord Road, St John Brothers to Mt. Cenis Road, St John Red Mud Road, St Mark/St Patrick Bel Air Road, St Mark

The ministry is pleased to advise that 250 jobs will be created with this project. Mobilisation is expected in the upcoming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Merina Jessamy, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure Development and Implementation at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected];

Najar Andall, Chief Technical Officer at 440-2271 or via email at [email protected] .

GIS

