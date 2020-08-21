The Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) continues with its efforts to assist children of nutmeg farmers who are under its scholarship programme for the academic year September 2020 to June 2021.

The scholarship award programme was re-established in 2015 and it is a 5-year programme that supports farmers’ children who were successful in the CPEA exam. On 19 August, 10 students were awarded. So far 20 students have benefited under the programme and to date, 3 students have successfully graduated from their respective schools. To maintain the scholarship students must attain a pass mark of 60%.

The GCNA is extremely proud to play a pivotal role in the lives and socio-economic development of these worthy students and families. As they continue the next chapter of their educational journey, GCNA wishes them all the best in their future endeavours and we are more than happy to have contributed significantly in laying the foundation for their academic career.

As an organisation, the GCNA will continue to support educational opportunities that will make a tangible difference in the lives of the farmers’ children and also brand itself as a company that cares about expanding access to education.

