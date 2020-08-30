The United States based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has removed all travel notices and warnings for Grenada, as the “Spice Isle” continues to efficiently prevent, manage and control the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus infection (Covid-19) on the island.

In its latest Covid-19 international update, the US based public health entity placed Grenada in the category: “No travel health notice: Covid-19 risk is very low.”

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shawn Charles, reacting to the update said, “I am pleased to see that the US (CDC) has removed the travel advisory for Grenada. We are now listed under “no travel health notice: Covid-19 risk is very low”, he told the GIS on Sunday morning.

The CMO said this can be attributed to the continued hard work of the team, the government and citizens who have demonstrated excellent leadership in handling the outbreak.

Health Minister, Hon. Nickolas Steele, who has been leading the national response since Grenada began planning its response strategy immediately after learning of the outbreak in China, says every frontline worker from the different agencies and organisations should feel proud and must be commended.

However, Minister Steele, who monitors the global unfolding situation on a daily basis, cautioned that while our risk is low, we need to remain vigilant and focused.

The minister urged all healthcare providers, frontline workers and the public to continue following all safety guidelines and protocols to ensure Grenada remains Covid-19 free.

