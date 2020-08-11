Patients who are treated by the Grenada National Patients Kidney Foundation (GNPKF) will now benefit from a new fully automatic defibrillator to help enhance their healthcare and quality of life.

More than 80 patients will now be able to access the critical healthcare equipment due to a more than EC$4,000 donation from the Sandals Foundation.

Chronic Kidney Disease is reported to affect one in 10 people worldwide and involves the progressive loss of the kidney’s function over months and years.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable, life-saving device designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest – a medical condition in which the heart suddenly stops beating. The machine quickly analyses the irregular or paused heartbeat of a patient and automatically applies electricity, if needed, to stop the irregularity and allow the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

The device, which was presented by Sandals Foundation Ambassadors from Sandals Grenada Resort, removes the possibility of human error by eliminating the need for the operator to press the shock button when treating the patient.

In accepting the defibrillator on Monday, 6 July Daniel Richardson, Dialysis Technician and Facilities Administrator of Island Health Services, affirmed, “We are now better equipped to assist our patients in case of an emergency. Renal disease is linked to so many other illnesses and it is our duty to be prepared for the worst and the unexpected.”

“This defibrillator,” Richardson continued, “could mean life or death in case of an emergency. As we have seen throughout our years of medical service, every second counts. So, we are thankful our facility now owns this lifesaving device.”

And in an impassioned expression of gratitude, Ann Hopkin, representative for the Grenada Kidney Patients said, “This very special needed donation may seem simple but it means so much more.”

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation said the organisation is proud to partner with the Kidney Foundation to enhance patient care. “Our health is our greatest asset and must be protected and preserved in any way we can. The treatment of chronic kidney disease comes at a very high cost and requires specialty tools. The Sandals Foundation is in a unique position that allows us to use our resources to meet the needs within the communities and countries that we serve and we are happy to be able to support the health services within Grenada and patients that need this facility.”

A major component of the partnership, Clarke notes is the increased public education programme which will be executed to empower Grenadians to make healthier lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of the disease.

“We fully support the efforts of the Kidney Foundation to provide coping skills to patients and families of patients who manage the disease. Equally important is the ability to slow down the number of people affected by the disease of which primary healthcare education will be crucial.”

