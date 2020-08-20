The Chevening Scholarship winner for Grenada was officially announced today in a news release from the British High Commission in St George’s.

Olvine Holas won the award for Grenada – joining 8 other awardees across the region from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Resident British Commissioner to Grenada, Wendy Freeman, said, “I am delighted that Olvine has been awarded a Chevening scholarship this year for Grenada. This is heart-warmingly good news and on behalf of the British High Commission St George’s I would like to wish Olvine all the very best in his academic endeavours. I would also encourage other Grenadians to take advantage of this opportunity when the application period opens in September.”

Applications for 2021 to 2022 Chevening Scholarships will officially open on 3 September and close on 3 November 2020. Interested persons will be able to apply at www.chevening.org/apply.

The 2020 Chevening Scholars are:

Grenada

Olvine Holas pursuing an MSc in International Business and Emerging Markets at University of Edinburgh

Antigua and Barbuda

A’Shante O’Keiffe pursuing an MSc in Education at University of Edinburgh

Loretta Benjamin pursuing an MSc in Strategic Management of Projects at UCL (University College London)

Simone Dias pursuing an MSc in Urban Regeneration and Development at University of Manchester

Barbados

Toni Thorne pursuing an MBA Masters in Business Administration at University of Cambridge with The Cambridge Commonwealth, European & International Trust

Danielle Howell pursuing an MSc in Coastal and Marine Resource Management at University of Portsmouth

Dominica

Naomi Matthew pursuing an MSc in Development Economics at University of Nottingham

St Lucia

Keryn Nelson pursuing an MSc in Media Communication and Development at London School of Economics and Political Science

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Franz George pursuing an MSc in Industrial/Organisational and Business Psychology at UCL (University College London).

