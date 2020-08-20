Members of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), have seized 2 illegal firearms during an early morning operation at Grand Mal, St George.

One pistol, 1 shotgun, 2 magazines, and several rounds of ammunition and spent shells were discovered during the operation. One St George resident is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

