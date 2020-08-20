by Linda Straker

Grenadian who arrived in Barbados on Tuesday, 18 August tested positive for Covid-19

Presently in isolation at Harrison Point, St Lucy

Grenada does not allow airlines to accept passengers without PCR negative test

Barbados conducts PCR tests on arrival

Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, said that the Grenadian who tested positive for Covid-19 in Barbados while in transit to Grenada, could not have arrived in Grenada because of the strict regulation that only people with a negative PCR result will be allowed to board a flight to the island.

“He could not have been able to board the flight to Grenada. We don’t allow airlines to accept any passenger without a PCR negative test, but Barbados allows them to enter and conducts the test on arrival,” Steele said.

A news release from the Barbados Government Information Service on Thursday, 20 August 2020 said that a Grenadian visitor who arrived on a British Airways flight on Tuesday, 18 August is the latest Covid-19-positive patient in Barbados.

“The 38-year-old man was in transit to Grenada when he was tested for the viral illness on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport. He is now in isolation at Harrison Point, St Lucy,” the release said. Barbados’ confirmed cases count is currently at 156 with 123 declared recovered. The Grenadian has increased the people currently at the isolation facility to 26.

Grenada recorded its first Covid-19 case in March and to date, there have been 24 confirmed cases. At present, there are no active cases and all people have been declared medically recovered.

Following the diagnosing of the first few cases, Grenada declared a state of emergency and lockdown the island to international commercial traffic. As of 15 July, the Maurice Bishop International Airport reopened for Caribbean travellers, and on 10 August accepted its first international flight from Canada.

Under the new health protocol, all passengers arriving must have a PCR test dated no less than 7 days to the date of arrival. Passengers from some selected low-risk countries are not mandated to quarantine, while those from medium and high-risk countries are mandated to quarantine and remain in a quarantine facility for between 48 hours to 14 days.

The UK is one of Grenada’s medium risk countries and all arrival passengers must have a negative PCR test. Upon arrival, these passengers will be quarantined for 48 hours when another PCR test will be conducted before they are allowed to leave the quarantine facility.

