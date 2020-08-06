Laluna is offering local packages for those living in Grenada, to experience what they have to offer.

The Laluna Day Pass allows you to relax and unwind with your romantic partner, or a group of friends to enjoy the day in a special way. Perfect for birthdays, anniversary, romancing. Or to give as a gift certificate for a special someone, family, employee, or someone who just deserves to be pampered.

Included in the Laluna Day Pass:

2-course lunch in the Italian restaurant

2 cocktails

30-minute Balinese massage

1 yoga group session – 9:30 am (available Saturday and Sunday only)

The use of beach facilities, including pool, beach chairs and lounge

The use of watersports, including snorkelling equipment, stand up paddleboards, kayaks

Tax & service

WAS US$129 NOW US$89 per person

For information or booking please call 439 0001 – WhatsApp 473 415 0083 – email [email protected]

