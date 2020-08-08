This year, Laluna Boutique Hotel & Villas once again has received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2020.

This award is given to hotels that are listed on Tripadvisor, based on their reviews, ratings and saves from travellers around the world, making Laluna part of an exclusive group. Laluna is always grateful to our past guests who take the time to post their review of their stay; also, to our Grenadian staff, that make Laluna guests’ experience a memorable one.

Laluna Boutique Hotel will be celebrating 20 years on 14 December 2020. It has been established as a laid back, barefoot chic hotel where guests feel like they are visiting their best friend on the island of Grenada, rather than checking into a large fancy hotel.

The concept of Laluna is ‘quality, not quantity’. This is implied in the number of rooms: only 16 cottages and 2 villas. The menu has remained relatively unchanged as the owner wants to concentrate on the authentic quality dishes that mostly come from his southern Italian heritage.

The Spa has 2 Balinese therapists, keeping to the quality of offering authenticity to the Asian-themed spa.

A Yoga pavilion occupies prime beachfront real estate, and offers yoga classes with views of the Caribbean Sea and the sound of waves lapping on the shore.

The New Art Project which will be launched next month comprises of an existing and evolving Sculpture Garden, set in the Enchanted Forest. The latest addition will be the Art Studio, where guests can meet and take part in Art Projects while liaising with local artists. This is in the hope that guests leave Grenada with a higher sense of purpose and creative inspiration. Encompassing the quality of the Laluna experience, and hopes of continued recognition by guests will make Laluna Boutique Hotel & Villas a continued Tripadvisors Travellers’ Choice.

