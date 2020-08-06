The Royal Grenada Police Force will be conducting live ammunition training at the Pearls Airstrip, Camp Raymond, Pearls, St Andrew on Friday, 7 August 2020 between 8 pm and 4 pm.

Animal owners and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution should use of the surrounding areas be an absolute necessity.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.