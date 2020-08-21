8 St Andrew residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of approximately 2,300 pounds of soursop that were reported stolen from a farmland at River Antoine, St Patrick, in 3 separate incidents.

Jointly charged for the offence of Vagrancy are Anthony Edgar, 42 years, Farmer of La Poterie and Steffon John, 27 years, of Moyah. Both men are on $6,000 bail and are set to appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 27 August 2020.

Due to appear at the said court on 19 September 2020 are Roland Simon, 40 years, Farmer of Grand Bras; Terry Braveboy, 40 years, Farmer; Shondy Griffith, 19 years, and Akim Fletcher, 22 years, all of Conference. They have been jointly charged for the offences of Praedial Larceny and Vagrancy. Simon, Griffith and Braveboy have been placed on $15,000 bail while Fletcher was placed on $6,000 bail. They are alleged to have stolen 1,500 pounds of soursop valued at $7,400.

Additional charges of Praedial Larceny and Vagrancy were laid against Anthony Edgar who has been jointly charged with Lisroy Joseph, 47 years, Fisherman of Pearls and Akim Aberdeen, 21 years, Farmer, of La Poterie. They are alleged to have stolen 800 pounds of soursop valued at $4,000. They are also due to appear in court on 19 September.

The offences reportedly occurred between 10 July and 1 August 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

