Two men charged in connection with the seizure of 154 pounds of Cannabis appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 11 August 2020.

Alister Shem Haynes, 36 years, Fisherman of Tempe, St George and Kellon George, 34 years, Fisherman of Prospect, St Patrick, were apprehended after a fishing vessel was intercepted during a marine operation close to Mabouya Island, just outside Carriacou on 7 August 2020 about 10 pm.

The men, who have been jointly charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, were granted bail in the sum of $150,000 each with 2 sureties. They have to report to the nearest police station every Monday and Friday between 6 am and 6 pm and surrender all travel documents. The vessel has been seized by the State pending the outcome of the matter in Court.

They are due to reappear at Carriacou Magistrate’s Court on 17 August. Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.