Two men who appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 10 August 2020 charged in connection with a slew of property offences, have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Kerin Frederick, 40 years, Painter of Beausejour, St George, has been charged with 10 counts of damage to property, 3 counts of housebreaking and stealing and 1 count of housebreaking while Lindon Lambert, 37, of Paddock, St George, has been charged with 4 counts of damage to property and 2 counts each of housebreaking and stealing and stealing, respectively.

Frederick and Lambert are alleged to have committed the offences during the period 27 July and 3 August 2020, targeting several private homes, businesses and vehicles.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

