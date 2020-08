Agnes Williams of Retreat, St David who was reported missing has been found.

Williams was found Thursday, 6 August in the afternoon at Pomme Rose, St David and has since been reunited with her family.

The Royal Grenada Police Force would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance.

Office of Commissioner of Police

