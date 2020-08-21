by Linda Straker

SME business owners’ movable assets will be allowed as collateral when seeking finance

Movable assets include machinery, crops and accounts receivables

MOU consistent with ECCB’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021

Small and Medium-sized business owners in Grenada and Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) states stand to benefit from an MOU which seeks to establish a Secured Transactions Collateral Registry Programme.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), member of the World Bank Group, and the ECCB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), that aims to expand access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the ECCU, through a Secured Transactions Collateral Registry Programme.

“Through the MOU, the IFC and the ECCB will establish the groundwork for a common legal framework that will allow small and medium-sized business owners throughout the ECCU to use movable assets as collateral when seeking finance. These assets include machinery, crops and accounts receivables,” said an information bulletin from the ECCB.

“The objective is to create a centralised, shared registry in the region, following international standards established by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), that can be customised to each country’s particular case,” said the bulletin.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony held to symbolise the signing of the MOU, Judith Green, IFC Regional Manager for the Caribbean stated that, “Financial inclusion continues to be a pressing issue throughout the Caribbean.” She said that having strong, modern credit infrastructure will help to increase the types of credit products available to both individuals and SMEs.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N J Antoine welcomed the MOU, noting that it was consistent with the ECCB’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021, for a stronger and more diversified financial system. He remarked, “the ECCB recognises the power and promise of small businesses in respect of both job creation and innovation and is committed to building out a modern credit ecosystem that supports SMEs especially for women and youth”.

As part of the MOU, the ECCB and the IFC will also co-host knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives with representatives from the government, financial sector and relevant parties across the region.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) — a sister organisation of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

