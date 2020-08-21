Three St George residents charged in connection with the death of Kimron Charles, alia “Greenman” of Beaulieu, St George have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Ren Persue, 47, Plumber and Josh Cooper, 32, Mechanic, both of Boca along with Kevon Ventour, 38, Plumber of Beaulieu, appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 21 August 2020 jointly charged with Non-Capital Murder.

Charles’ body was discovered in the early morning of 1 April 2020 lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds at a byroad at Boca, St George.

All three men will reappear in court on Thursday, 10 September 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

