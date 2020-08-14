The St George’s Institute (SGI) announces the official public launch and opening to the general public of the institution on 18 August 2020. To this end, a ceremony is carded to take place at its location in Tempe, St George.
SGI is a privately owned Christian secondary school that will open its doors to students of Grenada and the region, with its first intake of students to begin in September 2020. The St George’s Institute is Grenada’s first collegial school uniquely designed to utilize collaborative teaching and learning techniques for the planning and delivery of all curricula.
SGI offers a blended learning approach which allows for both face-to-face and virtual access for all school programmes. With a diverse curriculum to spread across a pupil’s developmental needs, it includes the Performing, Hospitality and Language Arts, Social and Natural Sciences, married with strong foundational Life and Soft Skills embedded in its core Christian values.
We are set to nurture and develop well-rounded, versatile and sought-after global contributors. Staffed with a team of experienced and passionate faculty, its Founding Collaborator, Samantha Antoine-Purcell, we are assured, is poised to change the educational landscape within Grenada and beyond our region.
We are preparing students of excellence through transformational leadership practices with technology-infused educational offerings. Despite our existing global climate and its consequent challenges, SGI is well-positioned to engage and empower the next generation of game-changers.
Let’s fly with SGI!
Our Statement of Vision
Passionate. Empowered. Purposeful.
Passionate engagement in learning will empower our students to discover purposeful ways in which to contribute to humanity and change the world.
Our Statement of Mission
The St George’s Institute nurtures a values-based foundation while uniquely cultivating collaborative inquiry and innovative action.
Our Guiding Values
- Integrity
- Respect
- Empowerment
- Service
- Community
Visit our website at stgeorgesinstitute.org and follow us on Facebook at sgigrenada. Email us at [email protected] and ring us at 1-473-423-6477
‘Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.’ Psalms 127:1
I couldn’t be more pleased to hear of such progress in our region! Samantha Antoine-Purcell (daughter of distinguished educator, Mrs. Ursula Antoine, MBE) is poised to carry on the legacy of strong education to our region with cutting edge strategies. Congratulations to you and team!