The Government of Grenada is engaged in ongoing public consultation on the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Control Bill, 2020, with the plan to table it in parliament by early October.

The bill seeks to give further powers to the appropriate state authorities to continue to contain the spread of the virus, to reduce the resourcing and administrative burden on public bodies; and to limit the impact of potential staffing shortages on the delivery of public service.

The primary intention of the bill is to protect people, especially now that the decision has been taken to reopen the country’s borders.

It will last for one year, but can be revoked earlier, since it is only needed for the time that is required to respond to the Covid-19 situation.

The public is urged to take the opportunity to participate in the process by sending their comments and feedback to the email address [email protected]

The deadline for feedback is 7 September 2020.

GIS

