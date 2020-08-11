Grenada will join the rest of the world in observance of International Youth Day 2020, which is held on 12 August annually.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

International Youth Day (IYD) aims to enlighten on the need to enable the engagement of youth by making local, national and global institutions more inclusive for the purpose of strengthening their capacity and relevance to achieve global action.

Permanent Secretary, with responsibility for Youth Development, Norman Gilbert, says Grenada will mark the celebrations this year, with the hosting of a panel discussion on Thursday, 13 August, 2020. “We encourage young persons to become engaged in decision making processes at all levels and as a ministry we have started the National Youth Ambassadors programme to achieve this very goal. On Thursday, 8 of the selected officers will be discussing Youth employment, the impact of Covid-19 and how the pandemic has changed the entire landscape of Youth Development work, as well as possibilities for employment creation.”

To mark the occasion of International Youth Day, the Division of Youth, within the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and The Arts will spearhead a panel discussion on Thursday, 13 August 2020 on the theme, “The Future of employment in the post Covid-19 era.”

An 8-member panel comprising Grenada’s National Youth Ambassadors will be engaged in discussions on the topic. The event will be held at the Ministry of Works conference room commencing at 6 pm.

Ministry of Youth, Sports and Religious Affairs

