Half-yearly report on crimes was presented at police news conference

More than 400 persons arrested and charged for violating different sections of Emergency Powers regulations

Specific allegations against police actions during curfew period

Superintendent Vannie Curwen, has disclosed that internal investigations conducted by the Community Relations Department on police officers accused of wrongdoings from the time the State of Emergency was declared in March, have concluded that there were instances where officers were overreaching.

“It is not happy for us to say that, but in some cases, we have found some actions of the police were kind of overreaching and for that, there will be action.” Curwen spoke during a police news conference in which the half-yearly report on crimes was presented, as well as other operational undertakings that directly impact the general public.

“I want the public to know that we are doing all we can to ensure we listen to their cries. We investigate thoroughly and where wrong was done there will be consequences and actions for those wrongdoings,” he assured.

Without naming the allegations, Curwen said that there were specific allegations against the police because of their actions during the period in which Grenada enforced a curfew under Emergency Powers legislation.

“We are now in the process of re-engaging the complaints on a number of matters against us,” he said, pointing out that the outcome of the investigations will determine how both complainant and accused move forward.

As part of measures to contain and control the spread of Covid-19, in March Grenada declared a State of Emergency with a 24-hour curfew which restricted the movements of citizens. Only citizens with medical emergencies or those who were covered under the essential services categories were able to commute within the parishes.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that more than 400 persons were arrested and charged for violating different sections of the Emergency Powers regulations. Several persons who were charged also made allegations of police wrongdoing.

“The Community Relations Department has completed several of these investigations. These files are now under consideration and members of the public who are not yet contacted, will be contacted in the coming days and weeks so that we can give you feedback,” Curwen said.

