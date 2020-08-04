The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is reminding the general public that all Carnival activities for 2020 have been cancelled.

The RGPF is appealing to persons to adhere to the Rules and Regulations that are in place to safeguard against the spread of Covid-19, in particular the wearing of masks, physical distancing and the practices of effective personal hygiene.

We are also appealing to the general public to cooperate with the police and refrain from the playing of jab-jab and engaging in carnival-like activities, all of which are illegal at this time.

While the RGPF has chosen the path of dialogue and forbearance we are prepared to enforce the laws, if need be.

Persons who are engaging themselves in these carnival-like celebrations are asked to cease and desist from doing so.

Persons are also reminded that Monday 10 and Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 are normal working days.

Office of Commissioner of Police

