Carriacou’s main health facility, the Princess Royal Hospital, is undergoing a major upgrade as part of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) funded US$1.5 million Smart Hospital Project for the island.

The Smart Hospital Project involves the installation of smart electrical appliances, new windows and doors, fire alarm and detection system, disability access, lockers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and roofing, all which will make the facility disaster-ready and water efficient.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, is impressed with what she observed during a site visit and indicated that she is keen to improve the island’s hospital safety ratings.

She said in addition to the upgrade under the Smart Hospital Project, the Government of Grenada has purchased a new X-ray machine, which is presently in storage at the Ministry of Health in Grenada and they have been engaging a potential operator.

“This means, therefore, that as of January 2021, Princess Royal Hospital will be able to perform X-rays; something that has been missing from this facility for quite a while. This is a step in the right direction for our healthcare system on the island and I know all of this will be well received and appreciated, not only by me, but the entire island as a whole,” Minister Stewart further stated.

The Smart Hospital Project is expected to be completed by December 2020 offering a modernised health facility to residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique by extension.

GIS

