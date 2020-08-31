The final deadline, before interest and penalty, for the payment of the 2020 Property Tax is today Monday, 31 August.

The Inland Revenue Division is pleased to announce that Property Tax can now be paid from the comfort of your home, office or anywhere in the world via the online platform pay.gov.gd.

Pay.gov.gd caters for a swifter and easier way of paying Property Tax. Recently, the platform was launched to create greater ease for motor vehicle and licence payments along with other government fees.

This method of payment would also facilitate property owners in the diaspora who were not able to travel home to pay their taxes this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Property owners have up to 11:59 pm (tonight) to pay via this platform before penalty and interest are added to their accounts.

After today, 31 August, a one-off penalty of 20% of the amount owing will be applied to unpaid accounts. Taxpayers are also reminded that for every month the tax remains unpaid 1.5% interest will be applied to their account.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

