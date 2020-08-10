The Government of Grenada wishes to inform the general public and persons arriving in the country from high risk areas that they must undergo a mandatory rapid test, following which they will be required to proceed to a government approved accommodation at their own expense.

With the country’s borders now open for international flights, this decision is in the best interest of public health and safety in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially since the border re-opening process takes into consideration the possible health risks posed by passengers coming from different regions of the world.

As per the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, government wishes to remind all that any person who is asked by any official of the Ministry of Health to submit himself to any testing for Covid-19, shall submit to such testing.

In addition, any person who is directed by the Ministry of Health to submit himself to self-isolation or quarantine, must comply with the direction.

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations, or any direction for the purposes of these Regulations, shall be guilty of an offence.

Government reiterates the importance of observing these regulations in the interest of public safety.

GIS

