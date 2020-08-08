The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has observed that holders of Liquor Dealers Licences have been violating the conditions of their licence.

While we have no intention to shut down any legitimate businesses, we are cognisant of the many law enforcement challenges these violations are facilitating by operating beyond the time stipulated in the licence.

As a consequence, one of our policing divisions has seen it fit to issue a reminder notice to several of these businesses within this division, reminding them of the operating hours of their businesses.

While we understand the cultural heritage of our people and the need for social engagements and enjoyment, we must do so in an atmosphere of adherence to our laws and more recently in compliance with the Covid-19 national protocols.

The RGPF, therefore, urges all Liquor Dealers Licence holders to adhere to the conditions of their licence, particularly to the opening and closing hours.

We look forward to the cooperation of both the licence holders and the public in this regard, as we continue to keep our nation safe.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.